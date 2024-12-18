UN relief leader highlights dramatic improvements, ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria

(MENAFN) The UN relief leader, Tom Fletcher, on Tuesday underlined the "dramatic" pace of improvements in Syria after the collapse of the Bashar Assad government.



"The pace of developments in Syria over the past three weeks has been dramatic," Fletcher stated to a Security Council meeting on Syria, as he stressed on the humanitarian disaster.



Fletcher stated that over 1 million individuals have been forced out of their homes in no more than two weeks and hundreds of individuals, including no less than 80 kids, murdered or wounded.



Reflecting on the destructive effect of 13 years of conflict, he stated: "Health services and water supplies, already corroded by years of conflict and declining funding, were interrupted."



Notwithstanding the challenges, Fletcher stated marks of stabilization from his trip to Syria. "As I have seen, markets, roads, and health facilities are reopening. Children have gone back to school. Aid operations are gradually resuming across most of our hubs, including Aleppo, Homs, and here in Damascus," he declared.



