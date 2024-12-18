Amir Receives Congratulations On Occasion Of Qatar National Day

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received cables of congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the State from Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, leaders and presidents of sisterly and friendly countries.

