State Department acknowledges Turkey’s concerns

(MENAFN) The State Department reaffirmed on Tuesday that the US recognizes Turkey’s "legitimate concerns" regarding the threat from the PKK group in northern Syria.



"We acknowledge the very legitimate concerns that Turkey has about the terrorist threat from the PKK. We also recognize the legitimate concerns that Turkey has regarding the presence of foreign fighters in Syria, and we are in discussions with them (Turkey) to address these concerns and seek a way forward," spokesperson Matthew Miller stated during a press briefing.



He emphasized that the US aims to support the "creation of a Syrian national government that represents all ethnic groups within Syria."



"And ultimately, we seek to eliminate any subnational militias or groups with weapons operating under their own banner. As part of this, we believe it is crucial to discuss the removal of foreign fighters," he added.



The US has consistently stated its commitment to backing the YPG/PKK-led SDF, its key Syrian partner in the fight against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization, stressing that the Biden administration intends to maintain focus on the fight against Daesh/ISIS.



US backing for the SDF has created significant tension between Washington and Ankara.

MENAFN18122024000045016755ID1109005637