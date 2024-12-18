Cevdet Yilmaz censures Israel’s movements in Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz condemned Israel's actions in Syria, particularly its expansionist policies beyond the Golan Heights, describing them as "extremely dangerous" and harmful to Syria’s stability.



Speaking on Tuesday during parliamentary discussions on the 2025 budget for the Presidency and related institutions, Yilmaz highlighted Turkey’s dedication to promoting stability in Syria and criticized external interference.



“No country, especially Israel, has the right to harm people who have suffered so much, who have resisted with dignity, and who are striving to rebuild their country. Their actions are illegitimate,” he stated.



Yilmaz stressed that Syria is entering a new era and that Turkey hopes it will continue forward with a permanent political structure in the near future.



He reiterated Turkey’s support for a political system in Syria that represents all religious, ethnic, and sectarian groups, advocating for the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He emphasized that no foreign power should hinder Syria’s reconstruction or its path to enduring stability.



Noting that this principle applies to the people of Gaza, the West Bank, and Palestine as well, Yilmaz expressed hope that the Palestinian people will eventually achieve victory in their long-standing struggle.

