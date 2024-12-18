EU leverages expertise in humanitarian aid for Syria

(MENAFN)

An EU official stated on Monday that the European Union’s operational experience in providing humanitarian aid to areas of Syria's Idlib province controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group is a vital asset in expanding its support for Syria during this critical transitional period.



"We are increasing our humanitarian aid. The EU has experience working in HTS-controlled regions of Idlib, and we can now build upon this knowledge," European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib shared on X.



"The EU stands in solidarity with all Syrians. Every Syrian deserves peace after decades of war and violence," she added.



Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron grip for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8 after anti-regime factions took control of the capital, Damascus. This takeover followed a rapid offensive by HTS fighters, who seized major cities across the country in less than two weeks.

