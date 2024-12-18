Qatari Skydiver Celebrates National Day With Iconic Thobe Dive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari professional skydiver Salem Al-Marri marked Qatar National Day 2024 with a spectacular and patriotic display, diving from an aircraft while wearing the traditional Qatari uniform, a thobe, a ghutra, and an egal.

The daring dive, captured on and shared with his followers on Instagram on Wednesday, December 18, highlighted him holding the national flag fluttering proudly against the backdrop of the nation's skyline, with a Tamim Al Majd parachute opening up to ensure the diver makes a smooth landing.

Al-Marri is no stranger to using his skydiving feats to promote Qatar's landmarks and natural beauty. Through his previous dives, he aimed to highlight the country's tourism potential and to inspire people to explore Qatar's rich heritage.

Qatar has transformed into a hub of festivity, with streets adorned with decorations and various activities taking place to celebrate the nation's achievements and unity.