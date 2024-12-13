Letter To Editor Pink Ball Cricket
Date
12/13/2024 1:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Photo courtesy: BCCI
Pink ball cricket has made charming and delectable inroads in Tests ever since Australia and New Zealand met each other in a day-night Test at Adelaide in November 2015, embracing this novel concept.
Throughout its history, cricket has gone through numerous transformations and innovations that have made the game more intriguing and exciting. The advent of the T20 format
and the newer T10 leagues have only boosted the growth of the game across cricket playing nations. However, amid the pomp and glitz of the slam-bang version of the game, Test cricket still retains its charm and excitement, undergoing innovations.
And one such innovation that has capitalized on the popularity of the Test format
is pink ball cricket matches. As the sun sets, the luminous pink orb takes center stage, transforming the game into a mesmerizing spectacle under floodlights. Pink ball cricket
seems
to have a bright future due to its
broad adoption by cricket-playing nations. Day-night Tests' future and position will be shaped by continued advancements in ball technology, addressing concerns, and finding a balance between tradition and innovation. However, purists of the game feel that the pink ball cricket may overshadow the significance of the conventional red ball cricket, which has a long history and significance. To maintain the general integrity of the longest format, therefore, the ICC must find a compromise between the two versions of the format.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ranganathan Sivakumar
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN13122024000215011059ID1108988806
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.