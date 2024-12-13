Letter To Editor Pink Ball Cricket

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Photo courtesy: BCCI

Pink ball has made charming and delectable inroads in Tests ever since Australia and New Zealand met each other in a day-night Test at Adelaide in November 2015, embracing this concept.



Throughout its history, cricket has gone through numerous transformations and innovations that have made the game more intriguing and exciting. The advent of the T20 format

and the newer T10 leagues have only boosted the growth of the game across cricket playing nations. However, amid the pomp and glitz of the slam-bang version of the game, Test cricket still retains its charm and excitement, undergoing innovations.

And one such innovation that has capitalized on the popularity of the Test format

is pink ball cricket matches. As the sun sets, the luminous pink orb takes center stage, transforming the game into a mesmerizing spectacle under floodlights. Pink ball cricket

seems

to have a bright future due to its

broad adoption by cricket-playing nations. Day-night Tests' future and position will be shaped by continued advancements in ball technology, addressing concerns, and finding a balance between tradition and innovation. However, purists of the game feel that the pink ball cricket may overshadow the significance of the conventional red ball cricket, which has a long history and significance. To maintain the general integrity of the longest format, therefore, the ICC must find a compromise between the two versions of the format.

Ranganathan Sivakumar

