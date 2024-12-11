IICO's Dr. Al-Matouq Highlights Kuwait Role In Protecting Human Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Chief of International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) Dr. Abdullah Al-Matouq highlighted in a speech on Wednesday efforts of Kuwait in protecting human rights and supporting those afflicted in times of conflict.

The speech was relayed at the Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group meeting held between December 10 to 12 in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting, attended by President of Russian Tatarstan republic and Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim, revolved around engagement between Russia and Islamic world in era of emerging multipolarity.

Since its establishment, Kuwait has advocated for the engagement in dialogue, and had adopted its humanitarian activity and diplomacy so that the world would spared woes of war and conflicts and open up new horizons for cooperation, Dr. Al-Matouq recalled.

He also took notes of Kuwait's keenness on growing relations with Russia, saying that it is the first gulf state to establish diplomatic ties with Soviet Union in 1963, and expressed hopes that these deeply rooted relations continue to grow and flourish.

He urged the strategic vision group, with its continuous quest for stability, security and peace, to call on international community to implement peaceful solutions, adopt language of negotiation and dialogue in areas of conflict, and instate true peace.

The meeting aims to examine relations between Russia and Islamic world against rapidly changing scene, focusing on areas of cooperation.

Discussions revolve around establishment of global multipolar system as well as guaranteeing sustainable development, and working on political, commercial, cultural, humanitarian and religious cooperation.

Amongst the 200 participants in the meeting was Kuwaiti Consul in Malaysia Marzouq Al-Enezi. (end)

