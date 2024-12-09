Golub Capital Strengthens Commitment To Middle East Region

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Golub Capital today announced that it is opening an office in Abu Dhabi in ADGM and that it has appointed Naser Almutairi as Managing Director, Middle East. The Firm also announced it has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) for a license.

“Golub Capital is expanding in the Middle East,” said Lawrence Golub, CEO of Golub Capital.“Both our new office in ADGM and Naser's appointment are part of our commitment to providing Golub Capital private credit strategies to investors in the Middle East and to providing standard client service to our growing investor base here.”

“We are pleased to welcome Golub Capital to ADGM,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development, ADGM.“Their decision to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi highlights the strength of our globally recognized regulatory environment and the appeal of our robust financial ecosystem. We are confident that ADGM's strategic location and business-friendly infrastructure will support Golub Capital's growth ambitions and enable them to build deeper connections with investors in the region.”

Naser Almutairi has deep experience of the Middle East, having focused on the region for over 17 years. Most recently Naser served as Managing Director at Wafra Inc., where he was responsible for business development across the Middle East including the Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi and UAE markets. Prior to Wafra Inc., he spent over three years at Goldman Sachs in London, where he covered investor relationships in the GCC.

“I am excited to be joining a preeminent firm like Golub Capital and look forward to contributing to its growth and expansion in this dynamic region,” said Naser Almutairi, Managing Director, Middle East at Golub Capital.“Abu Dhabi, with its robust infrastructure and ADGM's vision for connecting global financial markets, provides the ideal platform to deepen our presence and partnerships across the Middle East.”

Naser joins Basil Hurst, Managing Director in the Global Institutional Sales Group, who also recently relocated to London to lead the firm's efforts in the Middle East and be closer to its partners in the region.

