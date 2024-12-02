Usdx.Money Secures $45M New Financing At $275M Valuation

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Hong Kong, Hong Kong, December 2nd, 2024, Chainwire

usdx.money , a stablecoin infrastructure project, announced it has raised $45 million in the latest round of financing. The round puts the project's valuation at $275 million. Investors for this round include NGC, BAI Capital, Generative Ventures, and UOB Venture Management, with a portion of the investments made in the form of warrants. Its pre-existing investors are Dragonfly Capital and Jeneration Capital.



USDX liquidity : bootstrapping USDX liquidity in leading DEXs, including Pancakeswap, Uniswap, Balancer, and Curve

DeFi integration : integrating USDX as collateral in various DeFi money market and perpetual protocols

Innovative payout model : providing non-correlated dollar payouts for USDX users

Stablecoin infrastructure : enabling other stablecoin issuers to leverage infrastructure Payment rails : providing alternative payment service for the underserved population

aims to build the next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, with USDX as its first stablecoin product. After concluding a successful funding round, is accelerating its ecosystem efforts for increased adoption of USDX, with a focus on:

Stables Labs and is committed to driving rapid growth in the stablecoin space through innovative technologies and proven solutions.

