Zelensky: Russia Trying To Defeat Europe Not Only In Ukraine, But Also In Georgia And Moldova

President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is trying to defeat Europe not only in Ukraine, but also in Georgia and Moldova, applying various methods to this end.

The president spoke at the meeting with journalists in Kyiv alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, in various formats, we discussed our vision of European global affairs, existing problems and prospects. There are an extraordinary number of challenges. We see how Russia is trying to defeat Europe not only in Ukraine, but also in Georgia and Moldova. Russia applies different methods to each country, but the goal is the same, and it is an anti-European one. Together we are countering this. And I am grateful for the visit, I am grateful for help," Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos for their visit to Kyiv, emphasizing that“such a symbolic start of work reflects the main priorities for all of us in Europe.”

“Peace is the foundation. And we will continue to do everything in order to end this war unleashed by Russia not only against Ukraine, but also against the entire united Europe as soon as possible, to end this war in a just way, and to strengthen our Europe, the institutions of the European Union and the policy, the support of each European country,” the president of Ukraine said.

He emphasized that“Europe has no other European alternative that is beneficial for all, except to be united, to cooperate across continent, and to work in a coordinated manner with all partners around the world.”

“Unity, cooperation, and coordination will always give the whole of Europe more security, more economic growth, more leadership in global relations. This is in the interest of every European nation,” Zelensky added.

As reported, today, December 1, European Council President António Costa, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. They came on the first day of their mandate.