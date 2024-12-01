Amir Witnesses Conclusion Of Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed this evening the conclusion of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 at the Lusail International Circuit, organized by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation.

The race was attended by President of the Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Tatarstan HE Rustam Minnikhanov, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Crown Prince of Ajman HH Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

The race was also attended by Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, President and CEO of the Formula 1 World Championship HE Stefano Domenicali, President of the International Automobile Federation HE Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) HE Gianni Infantino, a number of heads of federations, Their Excellencies members of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, and guests of the championship.