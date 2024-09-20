Government Unveils Reforms To Protect Kenyans Seeking Jobs Abroad

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

Labour and Social Protection CS Dr. Alfred Mutua

NAIROBI, Sept 20 (NNN-KBC) - The Government has introduced several reforms aimed at enhancing the protection and preparedness of Kenyans seeking employment abroad.

These reforms are designed to streamline the recruitment and deployment process, and they are based on consultations with local and international stakeholders.

According to the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Labour Alfred Mutua, the new employment agencies will be required to pay Ksh 500,000 for an initial one-year registration certificate.

The CS said renewals for existing agencies will cost Ksh 500,000 for two years or Ksh 250,000 for a one-year period.

He noted that these measures will take effect on Sept 23, with the National Employment Authority (NEA) tasked with enforcing compliance with the new regulations.

Homecare management training will now be integrated with pre-departure training, reducing the overall duration from 26 days to 14 days.

Other skilled migrant workers will undergo a reduced two-day pre-departure training program.

The new training assessment, the CS says will be on a 100-point scale, with practicals 65pc, continuous assessment 25pc, and theory 10pc. A 60pc pass mark is required.

According to the CS, workers who have completed contracts in the Gulf will be exempt from the training requirements for faster redeployment.

Similarly CS Mutua noted that a model Arabic-style house is being developed in Mombasa and Nairobi to better prepare domestic workers for employment in countries like Saudi Arabia.

“We are also developing a model house in Mombasa and later Nairobi that replicates an Arabic home, ensuring our domestic workers are well-prepared for employment in countries like Saudi Arabia etc.” He noted.

The cost of homecare and pre-departure training will be capped at Ksh 14,000 to ensure affordability.

CS Mutua also assured the Kenyans that the government is investigating rogue agencies, with some under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He said banks will be encouraged to offer financing to agencies, reducing the financial burden on job seekers.

“We are also committed to addressing the issue of rogue agencies, with several currently under investigation by the DCI. In addition, we are working with banks to offer financing to agencies so they no longer need to burden job seekers.” CS Mutua said.

These reforms, Mutua says are expected to facilitate the deployment of 5,000 to 10,000 Kenyans abroad each week, advancing the government's goal of expanding labour mobility. - NNN-KBC