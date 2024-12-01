Zelenskyy Calls Putin A 'Killer' And 'Terrorist', Accuses Him Of Fueling Division 'Like An Animal'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a“killer” and a“terrorist,” and warned that exploits divisions within Europe to advance his agenda.

"Putin fuels division like an animal in Europe"

Zelenskyy accused Putin of deliberately creating divisions among European nations.“Putin fuels division within Europe like an animal,” he said, in an interview with Sky News, adding that when world leaders are afraid, they communicate with their countries and other leaders in ways that weaken European unity.“Putin understands this and fuels it like an animal,” Zelenskyy added, emphasizing the Russian president's manipulative tactics.

Scholz's dialogue with Putin

The Ukraine President also criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for holding direct talks with Putin last month. Although Scholz had stated his desire to understand Putin 's thinking, Zelenskyy was not supportive of such discussions.“It wasn't a surprise to me as he said he wants to speak and to understand what Putin is thinking about, but I said I cannot support this as it opens this new page - this Pandora's box,” he said.

Zelenskyy warned that such engagements could lead to other world leaders seeking photo opportunities with Putin, creating the false belief that they can manage the Russian leader.“Don't open Pandora's box, because if you open it, other leaders will talk to him to be on the papers and say they can manage it with Putin,” Zelenskyy cautioned.

Strength required for peace negotiations

The Ukrainian president made it clear that peace talks with Russia should only occur when Ukraine is on equal footing or stronger than Moscow. Kyiv must be at the same level or stronger than Moscow in order to enter peace negotiations, he said, calling this the“minimum” requirement.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine must speak with a unified voice in any talks with Putin , ensuring that they do not give in to Russian ultimatums.“We cannot give him the chance to give us an ultimatum,” he declared.“He can't give us an ultimatum because he's a killer, and he's a terrorist, and he's alone in my mind.”