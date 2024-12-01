President: Over 2.1 Million Applications For“Winter Esupport” Have Already Been Received

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the first day of ePidtrymka's operation, Ukrainians have already submitted more than 2,1M

applications for a 1,000 UAH of assistance, almost half a million of which are for payments to children.

This was announced by Volodymyr Zelensky in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“eSupport works for everyone in Ukraine - both adults and children. Important figures that prove the timeliness of the program,” the head of state said.

He reminded that this thousand can be used to pay for Ukrainian goods and services, to support the Defense Forces through volunteer funds.

The money can be received until February 28 and spent by the end of next year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, starting December 1, Ukrainians can apply for a UAH 1,00 under the Winter eSupport program from the state. These funds can be spent on utilities and medical services, medicines, books, education, transportation tickets, etc., and can also be donated to the Armed Forces.

