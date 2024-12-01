Kuwait Summit Reaffirmed Commitment To GCC Solidarity -- Bahrain FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani spoke highly of the outcomes of the 45th GCC Summit, hosted by Kuwait on Sunday, saying that the results meet the aspirations of the Gulf peoples for integration.

The GCC leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen solidarity and cooperation in all areas as a means of reaching unity among the GCC member countries, he said in a press release.

"They expressed keenness on promoting the status of the GCC member countries as active players in the regional and international affairs, and effective partners in peacemaking and stabilization efforts.

"Renewing support for the fair Arab causes, foremost among which is the Palestine question, the GCC leaders highlighted the need of resolving the tensions and disputes through peaceful means.

"They stated desire to deepen the strategic partnerships with friendly countries and regional blocs with a view to promote security, stability and prosperity across the Middle East region," Dr. Al-Zayani pointed out.

The participation in the summit by Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, on behalf of King Hamad bin Isa, reflects the Kingdom's firm support to GCC integration and unity under the wise leadership of the King, he went on.

Al-Zayani expressed gratitude for the State of Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for the hospitality and neat organization of the summit meeting.

He also thanked GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi and the staff of the GCC Secretariat for following up the preparations for the summit. (end)

