Drone Attack: Alert In Kyiv, Several Regions, Air Defense In Operation

12/1/2024 7:12:24 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air alert has been declared in the capital and a number of regions due to an attack by Russian attack drones.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the air alert map and the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine.

“Strike UAV in Kyiv region - heading for Kyiv!” the AFU warns.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that air defense was operating in the region.

“A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets,” the post reads.

“Citizens are urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid and not to record or post the work of our defenders online.

Read also: Kherson region donates 200 strike drones to Ukrainian marines

Earlier, the Air Force informed that the Russian military had launched several groups of attack drones from different directions.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 32 Russian drones last night, and another 45 were lost locally.

UkrinForm

