More Than 130 People Seek Help After Russian Missile Strike In Shostka

This was reported on by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noga, Ukrinform reports.

“Work is underway to fix the damage and eliminate the consequences of the missile strike on Shostka on November 28. The headquarters was working all weekend, more than 130 citizens whose homes were damaged applied,” he said.

According to the mayor, emergency repair work was carried out on Chernihivska and Shevchenko streets.

“As of today, damage has been repaired in 20 apartment buildings, and the work continues,” the mayor added, noting that one high-rise building remains without heat supply, and emergency repairs are underway.

As reported by Ukrinform , on November 28, a school, hospital, houses were damaged in Shostka as a result of a Russian strike, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.