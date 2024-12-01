Black Friday US Box Office Sees Massive Surge With $109 Million Gross-Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II Lead The Charge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Black Friday, November 29, 2024, became the highest-grossing day after Thanksgiving in history, raking in an estimated $109 million at the domestic (United States). It stands as the second-best moviegoing day of the year in the US after July 26, which grossed $118.3 million, bolstered by the success of Deadpool and Wolverine. If current trends hold, Black Friday could emerge as the highest-grossing day of 2024, surpassing even the July 26 total.

The massive success of Black Friday can largely be attributed to the strong performances of major releases, including Moana 2 , Wicked, and Gladiator II. The weekend is proving to be a box office boon, driven by a mix of family-friendly fare, musical adaptations, and action-packed epics.

Key Performances on November 29, 2024Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Moana 2 , the sequel to Disney's 2016 hit, delivered the highest box office haul on Black Friday. The film grossed $54.5 million on the day, up from $28 million on Thanksgiving Day. With a total of 4,200 theaters showing the film, Moana 2 achieved an average collection of $12,976 per theater, bringing its cumulative gross to $140 million after just three days in release. The strong performance highlights the continued appeal of Disney's brand, particularly among family audiences.

Universal's“Wicked”, based on the popular Broadway musical, performed robustly on Black Friday, bringing in $32 million for the day. This is an increase from the $17 million it grossed on Thanksgiving Day. With 3,888 theaters showing Wicked , the average collection per theater was $8,230, bringing the film's total gross to $214.4 million after eight days in release. The musical adaptation has continued to captivate audiences, especially with its loyal fanbase and high anticipation.

"Gladiator II ", the sequel to the 2000 epic, earned $12.4 million on Black Friday, up from $6.7 million on Thanksgiving Day. Playing in 3,580 theaters, the film's average collection per theater stood at $3,464. With a total gross of $92.9 million after eight days, Gladiator II is performing well, particularly with action fans, though it is still catching up to the monumental success of Moana 2 and Wicked.

Smaller titles and other successes

In addition to the heavyweights, smaller titles like Red One, Conclave, and Juror #2 are also contributing to the strong box office performance this holiday weekend. These films, while not achieving the same level of gross as the major releases, are benefiting from a packed cinema slate and are drawing in specific niche audiences.

AMC Theaters' CEO, Adam Aron, took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the success, noting the wide array of appealing films available this holiday weekend.“Press reporting that Americans are pouring into movie theatres this holiday weekend for Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator II. So many appealing movies in theatres. Smaller titles too like Red One, Conclave and Juror #2. Be part of a national phenomenon. Catch a flick at AMC!”

With such a diverse range of films attracting moviegoers, the strong box office numbers serve as a testament to the enduring popularity of the cinema experience, especially during the holiday season. As the weekend continues, the total box office may rise even higher, solidifying Black Friday as a record-breaking day for the film industry.