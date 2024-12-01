Zelensky Confirms First DPRK Military Deaths In Russia To Japanese News Agency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first North Korean stationed in western Russia, who were sent to participate in the war against Ukraine on Moscow's side, have been killed.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Japanese news agency Kyodo News , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that North Korean soldiers deployed in western Russia to fight on Moscow's side in the war against his country have been killed,” the statement said.

At the same time, Zelensky did not specify how many North Korean soldiers deployed to the Kursk region of Russia, which borders Ukraine, were killed or wounded in battles with Ukrainian defenders.

According to Zelensky, Kyiv has evidence that about 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed, but Ukraine must have proof before releasing the exact number of North Korean military casualties.

The Ukrainian president predicts that many North Korean soldiers will be sent to the front lines of the war in the future, and it is“indisputable” that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will use them as“cannon fodder.”

troops to be“cannon fodder” in Russian war - Seou

He also said that support for Ukraine from its partners is“insufficient” and called on NATO to invite his country to join the transatlantic military alliance as soon as possible.

Zelensky also emphasized that the war has entered a“difficult period” as Russia advances in eastern Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a meeting in Pyongyang with Russian Defense Minister Andrii Belousov assured of further support in Russia's war against Ukraine.