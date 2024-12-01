Kherson Region Donates 200 Strike Drones To Ukrainian Marines
12/1/2024 7:12:23 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Communities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region have donated 200 strike drones, worth over UAH 2.7 million, to Ukrainian marines.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Marine Corps' arsenal has been boosted with 200 additional strike drones of various types. FPV drones will be used for tactical missions on the left bank [of the Dnipro River] in the Kherson region, targeting the occupiers' personnel and equipment," the post said.
The regional administration noted that the Beryslav, Chulakivka, Hola Prystan and Novoraisk communities had helped raise the funds for the drones.
Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration / Telegram
