Indian Embassy Intervenes After 60 Indian Passengers Stranded In Kuwait For 13 Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has intervened and come to the rescue of around 60 Indian travelling via a flight from Mumbai to England's Manchester, who got stranded at Kuwait airport for 13 hours after their Gulf Air flight made an emergency landing.

The passengers also complained of severe problems, including not getting "food or help".

The Indian embassy in Kuwait said on Sunday in a post on X that they immediately took up the matter with Gulf Air and also clarified the visa rule in Kuwait for Indians.

The ordeal of the passengers started after their flight made an emergency landing following an engine fire incident.

A chaotic video surfaced on social media showing the passengers of Gulf Air arguing with the airport authorities.

The passengers alleged they were harassed and only flyers from the European Union, the UK, and the US were given accommodation by the airline. They alleged bias and harassment against those holding Indian, Pakistani, and other Southeast Asian nation passports.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait in the post on X said a team from the embassy is at the airport to assist the passengers and coordinate with the airline, adding passengers have been accommodated in two airport lounges.

"Efforts are being made to accommodate passengers in the airport hotel which is currently unavailable due to the ongoing GCC Summit. It may be noted that Indian nationals do not fall under visa on arrival facility in Kuwait. All government offices are closed today due to the GCC Summit being hosted by Kuwait," it said.

Passengers said their flight took a U-turn before it landed in Kuwait. They said the announcement of the flight diversion came 20 minutes before landing.

Gulf Air has not given a statement on the matter yet.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X that the passengers have been accommodated in two airport lounges as of now, as the airport hotel is unavailable due to the ongoing GCC Summit.

"Food and water is available for the stranded passengers at the lounges," it said.

The embassy further said that Gulf Air had informed that the flight for the stranded passengers to Manchester had been scheduled for 3.30 a.m. on Monday.