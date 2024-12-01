Syrian Forces Regain Territory, Halt Rebel Advance In Hama Amid Heavy Fighting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 2 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian forces launched a counteroffensive in the northern countryside of Hama province in central Syria, reclaiming key areas from rebel groups, after days of intense clashes, state and a war monitor reported, yesterday.

Units of the Syrian reinforced their defensive lines overnight, with additional firepower, personnel, and equipment, successfully repelling by organisations and preventing any breaches, the Syrian Defence said in a statement.

“Our managed to secure several areas after expelling the terrorists, most notably Qalaat al-Madiq and Maardas, killing dozens of them while the rest fled,” the ministry added.

State-run Syrian television reported that, approximately 1,000 militants from the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and affiliated groups were killed, over the past three days during the army's operations.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that government forces have dispatched significant reinforcements in recent hours.

Since early yesterday morning, warplanes have conducted a series of airstrikes targeting areas around Mork, Khan Sheikhoun, Kafr Nabl, Hazarin, and Tal Kokba, in the north-western province of Idlib, and northern Hama areas recently seized by the HTS. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

According to the Observatory, the intensive airstrikes have halted the advance of rebel factions in the Hama countryside.

The militant group HTS and allied opposition factions, Saturday advanced in Hama and took control of numerous towns and villages, in the northern part of the province.– NNN-SANA