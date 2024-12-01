If Ukraine Has Enough Weapons, No Draft Age Discussions To Arise - Council Of Reservists Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of now, Ukraine has sufficient manpower resources for the in the age category of 25 and older, which points to no need to lower the draft age.

That's according to the head of the Council of Reservists at Ukraine's Ground Forces, Ivan Tymochko, who spoke on national television.

"If we have a sufficient volume of weapons and equipment in systemic supplies for Ukraine, I am sure that the discussion of lowering the draft age will not stand as such because modern warfare is, first of all, about a war of tech," he said.

Tymochko recalled that the lower threshold of draft age is 25 while men from 18 to 60 years of age can be mobilized.

"If someone speaks of lowering the draft age (although the reduction has already taken place from 27 to 25 years), we would have to be able to explain that is no resource in the age category of 25, 55 or 60. That is, everyone is either reserved from service at this age or deployed at the front. All students at this age are already at the front – there is absolutely no male resource. And then we can say that it is necessary to lower the draft age," he explained.

When asked by a journalist whether the manpower reserve in these age categories has already been exhausted, the head of the Council of Reservists replied: "It's far from exhausted."

At the same time, Tymochko emphasized the importance of combat training for Ukrainians in general: "As for the training of the population. Basic and professional training of citizens from 18 to 25 is not about mobilization, it is about the general education of the population.”

The military noted that local governments must play a large role in the training. According to him, the commissions selecting citizens for training will be headed by civilians – deputy heads of district administrations or city mayors, and also include employees of recruitment centers.



“Let's not confuse recruits with cadets. Cadets study in educational facilities. As for recruits, they will complete the training course and go home and back to their jobs. In addition, they will be able to voluntarily determine where and when to undergo training,” the head of the Reservists Council added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, all men in Ukraine aged 18 to 25 must undergo mandatory military training from January 1, 2025.

Photo: Ivan Tymochko/Facebook