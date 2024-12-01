Ceasefire Reached In Kurram District After 11 Days Of Tribal Clashes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PARACHINAR – A ceasefire agreement has been reached between warring tribes in various areas of Kurram district, including Sangina, Sadda, Khar Kallay, Maqbal, Kunj Alizai, Bagan, Balishkhel, and Alizai, following 11 days of intense fighting.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, informed the that temporary peace has been established across the conflict zones. He confirmed that trenches held by the rival factions have been cleared, and Frontier Corps (FC) and personnel have been deployed to maintain order.

"The negotiation process will continue to ensure lasting peace and reopen the main road," Mehsud said, expressing optimism that further progress will be achieved soon.

According to sources, the district administration and the warring factions were under significant pressure from provincial and federal leadership to reach an agreement. In the past two days, delegations from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial governor visited the area, while elders from Kohat Division also talked with both parties.

Educational institutions, closed for over ten days, are set to reopen tomorrow. However, due to the prolonged conflict, the district's residents are grappling with severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

Local political and social leaders have appealed to authorities to expedite the reopening of the main highway and ensure the safe supply of essential goods.

It is noteworthy that on November 21, armed assailants attacked a convoy of passenger vehicles on the Peshawar-Parachinar Highway at Manduri, Char Khel, and Ochut, killing 45 people, including women and children. Since then, violent clashes and protests have continued, with the death toll now reaching 130 and 186 people injured.

It is worth mentioning that on November 24, Barrister Saif, head of the government's jirga and Provincial Adviser on Information, stated during his visit to Parachinar that the warring tribes had agreed to a seven-day ceasefire and to exchange prisoners and bodies.

However, despite the provincial government's spokesperson announcing the ceasefire, clashes continued , resulting in a total of 130 deaths and 186 injuries to date.