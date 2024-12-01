Culture Ministry Launches 18Th Family Library Program Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 1 (Petra) – The of Culture inaugurated the 18th session of the Reading for All Program, known as the "Family Library," Sunday at the National Library Department in Amman. The program simultaneously launched at 51 locations across Jordan's governorates and regions.Minister of Culture and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Family Library Program, Mustafa Rawashdeh, said in a press statement that this initiative stands as one of the ministry's most enduring and impactful programs.Rawashdeh explained that the 18th session will distribute approximately 56 book titles to encourage reading within local communities and make ministry publications widely accessible. He noted that the program reflects the ministry's commitment to distributing cultural and developmental opportunities equitably across Jordan's governorates.Highlighting the program's success, Rawashdeh stressed its significant role in cultivating a culture of reading, becoming a tradition eagerly anticipated by Jordanians. This year's selection of books has been curated to appeal to a wide array of reading preferences, encompassing literature, art, history, philosophy, intellectual and political discourse, as well as children's and young adult literature.The minister underlined the program's focus on promoting Jordanian writers, reinforcing the ministry's dedication to showcasing local talent. He added that Jordan's cultural scene is vibrant and dynamic, evidenced by its recognition as the guest of honor at prominent international book fairs in Cairo and Kuwait in recent years.Citing the Amman International Book Fair, Rawashdeh pointed out the increasing interest in reading among young people, children, and families. This interest has driven the ministry to expand its offerings of youth and children's books in the Family Library program, ensuring broader distribution to libraries and other access points.The minister detailed a strategic plan for book distribution, collaborating with libraries, universities, and local authorities to ensure that books reach readers across the Kingdom. He emphasized the ministry's philosophy of disseminating knowledge by diversifying sources and making books affordable, with prices ranging from 25 piasters for children's books to 35 piasters for adult titles.Rawashdeh encouraged families to visit distribution centers in the Kingdom's governorates to build their own family libraries and foster a culture of reading at home.