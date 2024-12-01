England Send Freya Kemp Home From South Africa Tour For Ashes Preparation

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 1 (IANS) Fast-bowling all-rounder Freya Kemp has been sent home from England women's ongoing multi-format tour of South Africa, in order to prepare for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

Freya, who's earned 24 caps across both white-ball formats, featured in all three of England's wins over South Africa in the T20I leg of the tour. She picked two wickets in the series win for England, but will not be a part of the rest of the trip.

“The decision has been made to manage her workload and help her prepare for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia,” said the England and Wales Board (ECB) in a statement.

England are now preparing to play the first ODI against South Africa in Kimberley on Wednesday, followed by matches in Kingsmead Stadium, Durban and JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

England will also play a one-off Test match against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from December 15-18, which is also the first women's Test match to be hosted in South Africa since 2002.

After the series is over, England will fly to Australia to participate in the much-anticipated women's Ashes, from January 12 to February 2. The series begins with three ODIs in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart, followed by three T20Is in SCG, Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval, before a one-off Test match happens at the MCG.

England Women ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

England Women Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Seren Smale and Ryana MacDonald-Gay.