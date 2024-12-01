EU contemplates TikTok investigation over election shock

(MENAFN) The European Commission is considering launching an investigation into TikTok's involvement in Romania's presidential election, following a complaint from Romania's media regulator, Ancom. The complaint centers on TikTok's role in the campaign of Calin Georgescu, a candidate who unexpectedly surged to the top in the first round of the election, surpassing more established candidates. Georgescu, who is critical of and opposes arming Ukraine, heavily relied on TikTok for his campaign communication. Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok, as a major platform, must address systemic risks related to electoral processes.



Ancom claims TikTok was slow to respond to election-related requests, and EU officials have suggested that the platform could have amplified Georgescu's content inappropriately. However, TikTok denied the allegations, stating that most candidates used various digital platforms for their campaigns. The second round of the election, set for December 8, will see Georgescu face Elena Lasconi, representing the liberal Save Romania Union party.



Georgescu's surprise rise has sparked accusations, including claims of exceeding campaign spending limits and potential foreign funding, which he denies. Meanwhile, Romania’s Supreme Defense Council plans to meet to assess any national security risks posed by cyber activities related to the election.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943180