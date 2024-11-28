KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 27 Cents To USD 73.21 Pb
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil droped by 27 cents to USD 73.21 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday as opposed to USD 73.48 pb on Tuesday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
At the global level, the brent crude went up by two cents to USD 71.83 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate went down by five cents to USD 68.72 pb. (end)
