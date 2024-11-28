KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 27 Cents To USD 73.21 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil droped by 27 cents to USD 73.21 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday as opposed to USD 73.48 pb on Tuesday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

At the global level, the went up by two cents to USD 71.83 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate went down by five cents to USD 68.72 pb. (end)

