Aditi Rao-Siddharth Celebrate Love Again With Royal Wedding In Rajasthan Fort

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on September 16 in Wanaparthy, Telangana. Now it appears the couple has celebrated their union once again, this time with a royal ceremony in Jaipur.

The couple exchanged wedding vows again at Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan. On Wednesday, Aditi and Siddharth posted dreamy photos from their second wedding on their respective Instagram handles. Aditi looks pretty as a bride in a traditional red lehenga choli, while the compliments her in an ivory white sherwani.

The 'Heeramandi' completes her look with traditional Indian jewelry, including a matha patti, nose ring, earrings, and gold ornaments. Sharing photos, Hydari wrote in the caption,“The best this to hold on to in life is each other.”

Shortly after Aditi shared the post, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comments with heartfelt well-wishes. One user wrote,“Loveliest thing I saw in internet today.” Another said,“Happy marriage life.”

Aditi and Siddharth have officially registered their marriage on Diwali this year, two months after their wedding. The duo got married at a temple in a traditional South Indian ceremony in Telangana after being in a relationship for nearly three years. Sharing the photos, they wrote,“You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

Earlier this year, Siddharth proposed to Aditi at her favourite childhood spot, proposing at a moment when she least expected it.

The couple first met on the sets of the 2021 film "Maha Samudram." Aditi and Siddharth fuelled dating rumours with their frequent outings together following their film. Last year, the couple confirmed their engagement.