'Happy Constitution Day To All...': PM Modi, Amit Shah, Union Ministers, Politicians Extend Wishes On 'Samvidhan Diwas'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of India on Tuesday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the which is marked as 'Constitution Day' .

Taking on X, PM Modi posted,“Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution”

Home Minster Amit Shah also extended a greeting of 'Constitution Day', he affirmed that the Constitution is a 'mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights.'

"Heartiest greetings on 'Constitution Day'.Today India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution with great enthusiasm commemorate the contribution of all the architects of the Constitution, including Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Modi ji started celebrating 'Constitution Day'.The strength of the democracy of a huge country like India is our Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights to every person. We believe that the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to make the highest contribution to public life by internalizing it with full devotion. Come! On this Constitution Day, let us pledge to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India. #75YearsOfConstitution", Home Minster Shah posted on X.

Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas extended greetings of 'Constitution day'. He noted that declaring November 26 as Constitution Day has deepened public engagement with the ideals it enshrines, and initiatives like Panchteerth honour the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Taking on Social media, Puri posted, "Greetings to fellow citizens on the historic occasion of #75YearsOfConstitution! It was on 26 November 1949 that we adopted our constitution which is the longest-written constitution in the world that binds our vivid cultural, linguistic, geographic & religious diversity together into one cohesive, powerful nation on an unprecedented growth trajectory. Over the past decade, the principles of the Constitution have guided transformative governance under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji. Reforms like the abrogation of Article 370 have fulfilled the vision of One Nation, One Constitution. Declaring this day as #ConstitutionDay has deepened public engagement with the ideals it enshrines, while initiatives like Panchteerth honour the enduring legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar Ji."

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari honoured the Indian Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar on Constitution Day and National Law Day on X. He highlighted the Constitution as the soul of India's democracy and praises Ambedkar and other patriots for creating a progressive Constitution.

"The Indian Constitution is the soul of our democracy. On the occasion of Constitution Day, I salute Babasaheb Ambedkar ji and all the patriots who gave the country a progressive constitution. Heartiest wishes to everyone on Indian Constitution Day and National Law Day," Gadkari posted on X.

KC Venugopal also posted the significance of Constitution Day in India, which marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on X. He highlights the Constitution as a living document that embodies India's soul and history, promoting justice, equality, inclusivity, and democracy. He acknowledges the contributions of visionaries like Dr. Ambedkar, Pandit Nehru, and others in shaping the Constitution.

"India marks an important landmark as we celebrate the 75th Constitution Day today, a day when Dr Ambedkar's revolutionary text was adopted the Constituent Assembly. The Constitution of India is not merely a document, it is India's soul and history of millennia in motion. A living document that gives hope to 140 crore Indians, the Constitution is what keeps the ideals of justice, equality, inclusivity and democracy alive in India. Let us come together to ensure that the Constitution which came alive due to the vision and efforts of Pandit Nehru, Dr. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, KM Munshi, Sarojini Naidu, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and which carries Gandhian principles in various forms, is the sole guiding force for those in public life. The Constitution was born out of the intense struggle to free ourselves from colonial oppression, to give ourselves the freedom to craft our own destiny and live in a nation where evils of untouchability, caste and religious discrimination, inequality on gender and other lines is rejected. It made us into a vibrant country that has always welcomed and respected diversity of thought. At a time when those out to destroy the Constitution are showing insincere commitment towards it, our duty to protect it and fight for its true values becomes all the more relevant," he posted on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also posted "Happy National Constitution Day to all the citizens of the state..!On the occasion of the world's largest democracy #75YearsOfConstitution let us resolve to realize the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat - Evolved Bharat' by living up to the constitutional ideals and values"

Rajasthan Chief Minsiter Bhajanlal Sharma also honoured the day, with X post“Heartiest greetings of 'Constitution Day' to all the citizens of the state! The Indian Constitution, being an expression of the highest human values, social justice, equality and democratic ideals, is also a symbol of our national unity and integrity this auspicious occasion, let us all take a pledge that by following the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution, we will contribute towards building a prosperous, just and developed India.#75YearsOfConstitution”

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will address the Members of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday in the Central Hall on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Divas' (Constitution Day). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Constitution Day celebrations, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India.

The event will be held at the Auditorium, Administrative Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will release the annual report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24) and deliver an address to the gathering.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar,Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of Missions based in Delhi, and other dignitaries will attend the event. Vice President Dhankhar will also address the Members of both Houses during the occasion.