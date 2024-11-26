Iran unveils domestically-developed heavy-duty cone crusher in ConMine 2024

(MENAFN) Iran unveiled its largest domestically-developed heavy-duty cone crusher on Saturday at the 18th International Exhibition for Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery, and Related Industries and Equipment (Iran CONMINE) in Tehran. The unveiling ceremony was attended by key figures, including Samad Hassanzadeh, Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), as well as Mohammad Reza Bahraman and Payam Bagheri, two other ICCIMA board members.



The new crusher, known as the Super 66, was developed by Teknotak Company. It boasts impressive specifications, with a crushing capacity of 600 tons per hour in its fine-crushing model and 1,200 tons per hour in the heavy-duty model. This equipment is particularly significant given Iran’s substantial mining activity, with approximately 100 million tons of iron ore and 27 million tons of copper ore extracted annually. However, nearly 40 percent of the machinery and mining equipment in the country is reported to be worn out.



With the production of this new cone crusher, Teknotak Company aims to reduce the country's reliance on imported mining equipment, as the company has already exported its products to over 28 countries worldwide. This development is seen as a significant step in Iran’s self-sufficiency in mining technology.



The Iran ConMine exhibition, which opened in Tehran on Saturday, highlights innovations in mining technology and aims to foster collaboration within the industry. The event is running for four days at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, where it addresses key challenges in the mining sector and showcases the latest advancements.

