Hong Kong's public hospitals to integrate AI to treat high-risk patients earlier

(MENAFN) Hong Kong's public hospitals are planning to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify and treat high-risk patients earlier, according to local reports. The initiative is part of an effort to improve patient care by using AI to enhance clinical management systems, with the goal of providing more personalized treatments for over 10 million patients.



Dr. Cheung Ngai-tseung, head of information and informatics at the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, explained that AI will be incorporated into the system to tailor treatments more effectively. This would involve using automated tools to customize care and ensure that interventions are disease-specific or aligned with current hospital workflows. The use of AI is expected to increase in various aspects, including personalization and communication techniques.



The Hospital Authority already offers an app for accessing patient records and updates. The addition of AI could enhance this further, providing reminders to patients about prescriptions and lab results. This AI-driven system could appear as a helpful digital assistant, such as a blue elf on the screen, offering real-time updates and ensuring better engagement with healthcare management.



This move signals Hong Kong’s commitment to advancing healthcare technology, making use of AI to improve efficiency and patient outcomes in public hospitals. The integration of AI is seen as a step toward creating a more responsive and personalized healthcare system.

