Iran’s natural gas deliveries to power plants reach 182 mcm/d

(MENAFN) During the week ending on November 23, natural gas deliveries to power plants reached 182 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d), marking a 3.3 mcm/d increase compared to the same period last year. This rise in gas comes at a time when the average air temperature is lower than in the previous year, and several precipitation systems, including snowfall in some areas, have entered the country in November.



In addition to weather factors, the growing coverage of natural gas services to the household and industrial sectors is continuously driving up the country's overall gas consumption. While the household sector's demand for gas has risen, the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has stated that prioritizing gas delivery to power plants remains a key focus.



Despite the increase in consumption from the household, business, and small-scale industrial sectors, which reached 455 mcm/d during the last week of the Iranian month of Aban, the government remains committed to supplying sufficient gas to power plants. This was also a focus earlier in the year, as the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) reported supplying 30 percent more fuel to power plants in the first 131 days of the current Iranian calendar year compared to the previous year.



In July, Morteza Abedini, the director of supply and distribution at NIOPDC, stated that 5.953 billion liters of liquid fuel were delivered to power plants during this period, consisting of 3.223 billion liters of oil and gas and 2.7 billion liters of fuel oil. Abedini emphasized that the Oil Ministry, in cooperation with NIGC and the Ministry of Energy, is working to provide power plants with mostly natural gas to increase the storage capacity of liquid fuels in power plants and ensure a stable fuel supply for electricity generation.

