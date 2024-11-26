Zambia confirms power outage due to fault in interconnected network with Zimbabwe

(MENAFN) Zambia confirmed on Monday that a nationwide power outage lasting 30 minutes over the weekend was the result of a technical fault in the interconnected power networks between Zambia and Zimbabwe. A similar outage was also experienced in neighboring Zimbabwe, as reported by a senior government official in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital.



Peter Mumba, the permanent secretary in Zambia's Ministry of Energy, provided details about the incident, stating that the state power utility, Zesco, worked tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible after the outage, which took place on Sunday evening. During the power disruption, two mines experienced significant challenges, with workers being trapped underground. The affected mines included a Chinese-operated mine in Chambishi and Mopani Mine at the Mindolo shaft. Fortunately, all trapped workers were safely rescued, as the mines were quickly supplied with alternative power sources to ensure their safety.



Thabo Kawana, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media, reassured the public that no loss of life occurred as a result of the outage, including in hospitals. Institutions such as the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, which is the largest referral health facility in the country, had their power restored within 30 minutes. These institutions are also equipped with backup power sources, ensuring continuity of operations during such disruptions.



Zesco’s acting managing director, Justin Loongo, mentioned that the Southern African Power Pool, a regional electricity cooperation organization, is currently investigating the cause of the power outage, in an effort to prevent similar occurrences in the future and improve the reliability of the interconnected power system between the two countries.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926435