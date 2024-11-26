(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Baku, Azerbaijan – Deputy of Strategic Planning & Monitoring at the of Tourism, Ageel Alshaibani, participated in the Ministerial Meeting on Enhanced Climate Action in organized by the COP29 Presidency and hosted a side event titled“Tourism, Climate Action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” at Saudi Arabia's National Pavilion at the climate change conference. Alshaibani highlighted the importance of aligning tourism with climate and sustainability objectives, and detailed how the Saudi initiative on the Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC) will drive this critical transformation.

“Tourism has a unique opportunity to lead in advancing sustainable development,” said Alshaibani.“Through STGC, we are committed to creating a tourism sector that contributes positively to the environment, strengthens local communities, and provides a model for responsible growth. Our initiatives are designed to empower governments, businesses, and communities alike to take bold steps toward a sustainable future for tourism.”

The Ministerial Meeting on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism was hosted by COP29 Presidency, UN Tourism, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and UNEP, and gathered Ministers and high-level officials of more than 30 countries from across the globe to discuss the alignment of tourism policies and practices with climate action.





Both the Ministerial Meeting and the side event hosted by Saudi Arabia showcased STGC's mission as a multi-country, multi-stakeholder initiative organization dedicated to advancing the tourism industry's shift toward sustainable practices. Launched by Saudi Arabia, and to be headquartered in Riyadh, STGC will bring together governments, industry leaders, academia, and civil society to join forces to address the industry's environmental footprint, protect biodiversity, and uplift tourism-dependent communities. Alshaibani's remarks emphasized the need for comprehensive actions that can drive measurable improvements across the tourism sector.

As part of the discussions, Alshaibani highlighted several Saudi projects representative of its Vision 2030 agenda and commitment to sustainable tourism. Neom, the zero-carbon megacity with 95% of its land preserved for nature, Red Sea Global's pledge to carbon neutrality and zero waste to landfills, and the upcoming King Salman International Airport, designed to meet LEED Platinum standards, were spotlighted as examples of how the Kingdom is setting new benchmarks for sustainable tourism.“These projects show what can be achieved when sustainability is prioritized in tourism and infrastructure development,” added Alshaibani.

Saudi Arabia's efforts through STGC extend beyond domestic projects, with a vision to unify global stakeholders in creating a sustainable tourism sector. Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, STGC was conceived as a platform to track and support the tourism industry's progress toward sustainable practices while fostering a shared commitment to environmental stewardship. The Center will offer resources, facilitate partnerships, and develop tools for countries and organizations to reduce tourism's environmental impact and promote long-term sustainability.

Alshaibani also highlighted the broader economic impact of sustainable tourism, noting that sustainable practices are critical not only for environmental preservation but also for economic resilience and job creation. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, global tourism is projected to contribute $11.1 trillion to the economy in 2024, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. With small and medium enterprises comprising 80% of the sector and women representing around 40% of its workforce, sustainable tourism has the potential to support inclusive growth and empower communities worldwide.

As STGC seeks to lead the global tourism sector toward a more sustainable future, it welcomes collaboration with governments, businesses, academia, and civil society.“The stakes have never been higher,” Alshaibani remarked.“Our collective actions today will shape the future of tourism and its role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. STGC stands ready to support, innovate, and lead the way.”