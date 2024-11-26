Floodwater rises in northern California, killing 2 people

(MENAFN) Two people were found dead on Sunday in floodwaters in the northern part of California, following a powerful storm driven by an atmospheric river that brought a record amount of rainfall to the region. The heavy rainfall caused rivers and creeks to overflow, leading to hazardous conditions on local roads and contributing to widespread flooding across several areas.



Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that can carry a vast amount of water vapor from tropical regions to other parts of the world. These "rivers in the sky" are often responsible for significant rainfall events, and they can bring large amounts of precipitation in a short period, causing flooding and other weather-related hazards. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has explained that these atmospheric rivers can be especially intense in the winter months, with the one that hit California over the weekend being particularly strong.



The deaths, which were reported on Saturday, occurred in Sonoma County, located about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of San Francisco. The area saw an unprecedented 20 inches of rain over a span of just three days, which is more than three times the typical rainfall Sonoma County experiences in November. The heavy rain and flooding led to dangerous road conditions, as well as damage to homes and businesses in the affected areas.



With the storm's impacts still being assessed, officials are continuing to monitor floodwaters and issue warnings for more rain expected in the coming days. Authorities are also advising residents to remain cautious and avoid areas prone to flooding, as the risk of further fatalities and damage remains high.

