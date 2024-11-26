Zambia attributes power outage to issue in interconnected network with Zimbabwe.

(MENAFN) Zambia stated Monday that a 30-minute countrywide power outage through the weekend was because of a technical issue in the interconnected power networks among it and Zimbabwe.



A similar problem was faced in the nearing state, a high-ranking government official informed journalists in the capital Lusaka.



Peter Mumba, permanent assistant in the Ministry of Energy, stated state power utility Zesco worked diligently to address the outage, which happened Sunday evening.



'During the power outage, there were two mines that had people trapped underground. These mines included a Chinese mine in Chambishi and Mopani Mine at Mindolo shaft. The people who were trapped were all safely rescued as the mines were supplied with an alternative power supply,' stated Mumba.



Thabo Kawana, the permanent assistant in the Ministry of Information and Media, stated that throughout the same engagement that no life losses happened in hospitals due to the outage, with organizations like the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, the nation’s biggest referral health service, having power restored within 30 minutes and equally prepared with a backup source.

