Landslides, flash floods cause widespread devastation, many fatalities in parts of Indonesia

(MENAFN) Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have caused widespread devastation in parts of Indonesia, leading to numerous fatalities, authorities confirmed on Monday. The severe weather event, which occurred over the weekend, impacted the mountainous areas of North Sumatra, where flash floods and landslides have caused significant damage. Local have reported that the floods have left many people missing, with several bodies already recovered.



According to search and rescue officials, at least 14 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the disaster, while efforts continue to locate the four individuals still missing. The difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions have made the search and rescue operations particularly challenging, but rescue teams are working around the clock to find survivors.



The Indonesian military has stepped in to assist the local rescue teams, deploying soldiers to help clear debris and search for those trapped. Heavy machinery is being used to assist in the search, and authorities are also using specialized equipment to help locate the missing, including sniffer dogs and drones.



Despite the overwhelming damage, the search efforts continue with the hope that more survivors can be found. The community remains resilient, but the disaster has highlighted the vulnerability of regions in Indonesia that are prone to natural disasters, particularly during the rainy season.

