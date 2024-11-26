DHL cargo plane crashes into residential building in Lithuania, killing 1, injuring 2

(MENAFN) A DHL cargo plane crashed into a two-story residential building near Vilnius Airport in Lithuania early Monday morning, resulting in the death of one crew member and injuries to two others, according to local authorities and public service broadcaster LRT. The crash occurred at 5:31 am (GMT0731), causing a large fire. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, preventing further damage.



The crash caused significant damage to the residential building, but fortunately, the residents managed to escape unharmed. The pilot of the plane survived the crash without injury. However, the three other crew members aboard the cargo plane were less fortunate. Two were hospitalized with injuries, and one was confirmed dead. Saulius Raševskis from the Lithuanian rescue service provided preliminary information to the media.



Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. The incident is part of a series of operational disruptions for DHL this year. In July, explosive devices found at DHL logistics hubs in Germany and the UK raised concerns, leading to international investigations. The devices were suspected to be part of a covert Russian operation targeting cargo and passenger flights destined for the US and Canada.



This crash near Vilnius adds to the growing list of challenges faced by DHL, underscoring the importance of thorough safety measures in air freight operations. The investigation into the cause of this incident will likely be closely watched, as it could provide insights into potential risks and safety protocols that need to be reinforced to avoid future accidents.

