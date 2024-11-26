EU plans to provide USD210M to Morocco to reconstruct quake-affected areas

(MENAFN) The European Union has announced plans to provide €200 million (USD210 million) to Morocco to support reconstruction efforts following the devastating earthquake in September 2023. The announcement was made by EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, during a press conference in Rabat. This financial commitment aims to aid Morocco in recovering from the disaster's severe impact on its infrastructure and communities.



On September 8, 2023, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco, claiming over 2,900 lives and causing extensive damage to critical infrastructure. The tragic event marked the deadliest earthquake in the country since 1960, highlighting the urgent need for significant reconstruction and development efforts.



The Moroccan government has outlined a comprehensive post-earthquake reconstruction plan, focusing on rebuilding infrastructure over a five-year period. This plan is a cornerstone of the nation’s recovery strategy, aiming to restore normalcy and bolster resilience against future disasters.



The European Union has committed to increasing its total aid for Morocco’s post-earthquake reconstruction to €1 billion. Commissioner Varhelyi emphasized Morocco's importance as a reliable partner, noting that the kingdom has received €5.2 billion in EU investments over the past five years. The partnership underscores the EU’s continued support for Morocco’s development and recovery efforts.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926228