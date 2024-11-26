Iran emphasizes need to increase shares, expand trade ties with African markets

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Trade Organization (TPO), Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, has emphasized the need for new and innovative strategies to increase Iran's share in the African markets. He highlighted the importance of developing trade relations with the African continent and called for operational proposals and defined projects to gain a larger share. Dehghan Dehnavi stressed that success in Africa requires initiative, which is typically driven by the private sector, as they have a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in these markets.



Earlier this year, Masoud Berahman, the head of the Iran-Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce, also called for strategic planning to boost trade with Africa, where current trade volumes are only around USD1.3 billion. Berahman noted that the existing trade between Iran and Africa is far below the continent's potential. He pointed out Africa's USD1.5 trillion in trade turnover, which is evenly split between imports and exports, highlighting the significant untapped opportunities for Iranian businesses.



Berahman further emphasized Africa’s rich natural resources, environmental assets, and agricultural potential, which remain largely unexplored by Iranian traders. He urged Iran to capitalize on these resources by increasing its engagement in African markets.



Despite facing sanctions, political pressures, and disruptions from the West over the past 40 years, Iran has maintained its principled stance toward Africa, driven by political and cultural commonalities. The Islamic Republic has consistently supported Africa and its people, working to expand trade relations and maintain a presence in the continent despite challenges.

