Lucky Baskhar OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan's Crime Thriller To Be Available For Streaming On THIS Platform From...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: Days after receiving positive response from audience and critics on movie theatres, Dulquer Salmaan's crime drama thriller movie, is all set to stream on OTT platforms.

Where to watch Lucky Baskhar on OTT?

The movie will be available for streaming on from this week. Lucky Bhaskar movie has been directed by Venku Atluri and cast Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

| Dulquer Salmaan to be seen in new 'King of Kotha' When to watch Lucky Baskhar on OTT?

Lucky Baskhar will start streaming on Netflix from November 28, the OTT platform announced in a post on social media.“Luck doesn't knock twice... unless you're Baskhar. Watch Lucky Baskhar on Netflix, out 28 November in Telugu, Tamil , Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi,” read a post by Netflix on Instagram.

| PhonePe onboards Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Prabhu as brand ambassadors About Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios. Apart from Dulquer Salmaa , the movie features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead. The movie's plot is set in the 1980s and revolves around the story of a banker's mysterious riches.

The movie was announced in May 2023 and is the 32nd movie of Dalquer Salmaan, son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty. It was shot in Hyderabad, and its music was composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography, and Naveen Nooli handled the editing.

| Popular Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan announces new film 'Salute'

Its story revolves around a banker who mistakenly enters into the world of scams and money laundering. The lower middle class, Baskar, is struggling to support his family who is battling debt and humiliation. He desperately tries to find a short cut to earn big so that he can fix his family's financial problems. To escape the daily humiliation by lenders, Baskar ventures into the world of financial scams only to meet an inevitable end. The movie was made with an estimated budget of ₹100 crore and was released worldwide on October 31.

After Lucky Baskhar's OTT release, people can enjoy the crime thriller at their home on Netflix.