NATO Parliamentary Assembly Urges To Accept Ukraine To Alliance As Soon As Possible

NATO member states should facilitate Ukraine's path of full membership in the Alliance as soon as possible.

This is stated in a adopted during the plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Assembly urges member and parliaments of the North Atlantic Alliance to step up and practical efforts to help Ukraine receive an invitation and become the 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible,” the resolution states.

The document also urges“to sustain and increase military, financial, and humanitarian support for Ukraine, ensuring the timely delivery of munitions and advanced weapon systems.”

It urges“to strengthen the sanctions framework against the Russian Federation and the DPRK in order to increase the price for their cooperation in the aggression against Ukraine, and provide Ukraine with all the means, including medium-range missiles, to defend itself and deter further aggression,” members of the parliamentary assembly emphasized.

The resolution also mentions the need to“use political and economic leverages to deter China from supporting Russia's war effort.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this year's NATO Parliamentary Assembly is being held in Montreal (Canada).