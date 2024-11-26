Ukraine's Special Envoy May Visit South Korea Over North Korean Troop Deployment

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Nov 26 (IANS) Ukraine's top has expressed hope that its special envoy will visit South Korea in the near future to discuss North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia for use in the war against Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha made the remark when he met one-on-one with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on the margins of the top diplomats' meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) rich countries in Italy, on Monday (local time), Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea and Ukraine were among the non-G7 members invited as guest countries.

At the talks, Sybiha highlighted the need for action in response to the North's troop dispatch, describing it as a "shared security concern" for both Ukraine and South Korea.

Sybiha is expecting that South Korea will work closely with Ukraine on information sharing with regard to the illegal military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

South Korea and the United States believe that North Korea has sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia's western Kursk border region in support of the invasion of Ukraine.

South Korea's spy agency has said some North Korean troops are in combat.

Cho said North Korea's troop deployment has raised concerns by pushing the war into a new phase, reaffirming that the government will take phased and practical steps corresponding to the security threats and the progress in the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Cho also stressed that the security on the Korean Peninsula and Europe has never been more closely linked due to the North's engagement in the war and its deepening ties with Russia.

Based on South Korea's pledge for a comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, Cho said that he hopes the two countries will be able to discuss the issue when the special envoy visits Seoul.

The Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative, announced by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to Kyiv in July last year, calls for providing broad support to the war-torn country in areas including security, humanitarian aid and reconstruction.