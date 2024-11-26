Tina M. Bode, LMFT, PLLC: Guiding Hope And Healing At The Center For Marriage And Family Therapy

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Tina M. Bode, LMFT, is a licensed marriage and family therapist with over 30 years of experience in the mental field, serves as the Founder of the Center for Marriage and Family Therapy in Gloversville, New York. Driven by a profound passion for facilitating genuine healing, Dr. Bode aims to offer her community of individuals, couples, and families the opportunity to engage in both in-person and virtual counseling sessions tailored to their unique needs.

“Finding and connecting to the support needed to live your best life can be challenging,” Dr. Bode states.“Our boutique practice fosters a supportive environment, helping our families feel inspired to take strides towards a more fulfilled self. We are real people who have experienced real-life challenges and are always here to help you navigate yours.”

At the heart of Dr. Bode's therapeutic approach is a commitment to understanding the individual experiences, challenges, and motivations of each individual as well as the intricacies of couple and family dynamics. This personalized approach allows her to tailor therapy techniques to meet the unique circumstances of her family.“We believe that the best counseling is collaborative therapy, where we work together to give you the tools to live life the way you choose,” she emphasizes.

Dr. Bode holds a PhD in marriage and family therapy and specializes in couple and family counseling. She addresses a wide range of issues including trauma, PTSD, grief and loss, divorce/separation, parenting, diversity and cultural issues, communication, conflict resolution, boundaries, anger management, depression, anxiety, sexual issues, LGBTQ+, abuse, anxiety, depression, ADHD, and a variety of mental and emotional struggles. Her practice is rooted in a culturally competent, trauma informed, family systems approach, utilizing DBT, CBT, IFS, and EFT to provide an emotionally focused attachment lens to promote healthier relationships.

The Center for Marriage and Family Therapy reflects Dr. Bode's heart for working with families and her dedication to helping individuals achieve healthier partnerships and family dynamics. Her vision is to foster well-adjusted children, adolescents, adults, families, couples, and communities through effective counseling practices.