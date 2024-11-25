Leading Muslim & Jewish Women's Rights Organizations In America Meet With The Netherlands Ambassador To Express Concern

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMMWEC board & staff, alongside Hadassah, meet with Ambassador Talezaar and Staff of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Washington D.C.

Upon seeing the horrific events in Amsterdam, AMMWEC requested a meeting with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Upon seeing the horrific events in Amsterdam, the American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC ) requested a meeting with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to deliver a letter laying out concerns and to discuss the government's response.Joined by our partners at Hadassah , AMMWEC met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Her Excellency Birgitta Talezaar and her team.We discussed our work to combat Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and provided insights on how The Kingdom of the Netherlands might consider taking action to address these problems.Regarding the visit and Friday evening's events in Montreal, AMMWEC President Anila Ali stated:“These events serve as a timely reminder for the West, including Canada, France, Australia, and the Netherlands, to remain vigilant about the challenges posed by the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood in our urban spaces. This situation encourages us to engage in meaningful conversations beyond the Palestinian and Israeli narratives, focusing instead on creating a united front against hatred, glorification of violence, antisemitism, and terrorism, all while promoting understanding and compassion in our communities.”AMMWEC wishes to thank our partners at Hadassah for joining us at this critical time to educate & inform, and thanks Ambassador Talezaar and her team for a substantive meeting to discuss solutions.AMMWEC also expresses thanks to its network for their ongoing support of the work, and looks forward to opportunities to continue to partner together.

