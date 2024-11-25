The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Richard Berrouet As An Inner Circle Lifetime

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Berrouet is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Pioneering Security Leadership with a Legacy of Military Service and Family Dedication.

Richard Berrouet, Security Chief for Citibank's Corporate Security & Investigative Services (CSIS) in Texas, brings a wealth of experience in high-level finance security and strategic operations to his role, where he oversees security measures for all Citibank buildings across Texas. With an impressive background in both physical and cybersecurity, Mr. Berrouet's leadership ensures the protection and integrity of Citibank's facilities and information, maintaining rigorous standards in operational protocol and risk management.

Mr. Berrouet's role at Citibank involves approving access to secure facilities, identifying and mitigating potential breaches, and designing and implementing robust security protocols to safeguard the bank's assets. His work combines critical oversight of physical security features with advanced cybersecurity measures, ensuring comprehensive protection across Citibank's Texas operations. His expertise in communication-both verbal and written-enhances his strategic leadership and effectiveness in conveying essential security protocols to teams and stakeholders alike.

A graduate of Texas A&M University with a Master's in Criminal Justice and Safety Studies, Mr. Berrouet is an active member of the Dallas Citibank Site Leadership Team, a Veterans Committee participant, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). In addition to his professional commitments, he contributes to his local community by coaching Pee Wee football, dedicating his time to youth development. Reflecting his deep sense of family and community, he values the time spent with his wife and two children and enjoys sharing his passion for military history, particularly the pivotal events from colonization through recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Before joining Citibank, Mr. Berrouet served as a Security Chief at Airbus Helicopters North America, gaining extensive experience in corporate security. His military background is marked by notable achievements, including leading a troop deployment in Iraq, where he successfully brought his entire team home. This experience solidified his commitment to teamwork and excellence in leadership, values he continues to uphold in his civilian career.

A decorated Army veteran, Mr. Berrouet was honored with the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) for his selfless actions during the Operation Allies welcome evacuation efforts. His dedication to service extends to creating video resources for the U.S. Army, including productions on COVID-19 protocols and sexual harassment awareness, underscoring his commitment to safety and accountability in all areas.

Looking forward, Mr. Berrouet remains focused on advancing security standards in the banking industry while fostering a culture of respect and

inclusivity. Guided by a personal philosophy that values every individual, from janitor to CEO, he leads by example, prioritizing the well-being and success of all team members to create a cohesive, secure environment for Citibank's Texas operations.

