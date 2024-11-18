European Union's raw milk output totals 160.8 million tons

(MENAFN) The EU's raw milk production saw an increase of 0.8 million tons in 2023 compared to the previous year, totaling 160.8 million tons, according to Eurostat, the regional statistical agency, on Monday.



Out of this total, 149.3 million tons of raw milk were delivered to dairies, which subsequently produced 22 million tons of drinking milk and 7.8 million tons of acidified milk products, including yogurt.



The report indicated that 10.6 million tons of cheese were produced using 58.2 million tons of whole milk and 17.4 million tons of skimmed milk, while 2.3 million tons of butter were made from 45.4 million tons of whole milk.



Germany led the EU in dairy production, accounting for 19 percent of the total drinking milk output, 27 percent of acidified milk products, 20 percent of butter, and 22 percent of cheese. Spain followed with a 15 percent share in drinking milk production, with France ranking third at 13 percent. For acidified milk products, the Netherlands and Poland followed Germany with 17 percent and 10 percent shares, respectively.



“France was the second largest producer of both butter and cheese (18 percent), of the EU total for each product). Ireland ranked third in butter production (13 percent), while Italy was third in cheese production (13 percent),” said Eurostat.

