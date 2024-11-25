Leaked details suggest Nvidia rtx 5090 and 5080 unveiling at VES 2025, along with price concerns

(MENAFN) It increasingly appears that Nvidia's RTX 5090 and 5080 graphics cards will be unveiled at CES 2025, as previous rumors suggested. Unfortunately, there have also been some concerning indications regarding their pricing.



Much of the recent speculation about the next-gen Blackwell architecture came from Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), though this information should be approached with caution.



MLID's latest YouTube video includes insights from two sources at Nvidia's retail partners, both of whom confirm that the RTX 5090 and 5080 are expected to be revealed at CES 2025.



According to the first source, their company is currently in discussions with Nvidia about initial shipment quantities, and the release date for the RTX 5090 and 5080 is likely to be just a few weeks after the announcement, probably in late January.



Additionally, VideoCardz spotted a leak on X by MegaSizeGPU revealing details of the GB202 chip, the GPU powering the RTX 5090, which is expected to be 20 percent larger than the AD102 chip in the RTX 4090.



Another leak from Hongxing2020 on X included an image of the PCIe 5.0 interface for the Blackwell flagship, suggesting these details come from sample 5090 cards that have been distributed, indicating that the next-gen GPU might be launching soon.

